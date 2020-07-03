No Food, Work Forces Jharkhand Migrant Workers to Return to Cities

As the coronavirus outbreak resulted in the enforcement of nationwide lockdown, the country saw a huge exodus of migrant labourers who had been working in different states far away from their hometown, just to earn a living.

Now weeks after these workers reached home, they are looking to return to the cities in search of work, despite increasing cases of COVID-19.

“I am a labourer but had to come home due to the lockdown. We are facing a lot of difficulties here. There is no work. We want to return now,” said Atiqur Rehman a migrant worker who returned to his home in Jharkhand’s Godda from Ghaziabad,