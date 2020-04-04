No Food or Beds: Bihar’s Govt Schools Make Poor Isolation Centres

The announcement of a 21-day lockdown by PM Modi on 24 March saw an unprecedented exodus of migrant workers from cities across India. With all economic activities having come to a grinding halt, the livelihoods of these daily wage workers have been lost, forcing them to walk hundreds of kilometres back home.

Many of them have been quarantined at isolation centres as a precautionary measure against the coronavirus outbreak, but these often lack basic facilities. The Quint spoke to a few migrant workers in Bihar who have been housed in government schools that have been temporarily converted into isolation centres. They allege they have been left to their own devices, with no access to food or proper sleeping arrangements.