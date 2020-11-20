No Data, No Evidence: But New Law on ‘Love Jihad’?

‘YEH ISHQ NAHI AASAN, ITNA HI SAMAJH LIJIYE...

EK AAG KA DARIYA HAI, AUR DOOB KE JANA HAI...'

(Love is not easy... It’s like an ocean of fire and one has to swim across...)

When Jigar Moradabadi wrote these lines, he wouldn't have imagined that in 2020. ‘Love Jihad’ would be the ‘Aag ka Dariya’ (ocean of fire) and ‘doob ke jana’ (swim across) would mean the legal tangle.

First, here are the big questions: