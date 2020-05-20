Video Editor: Kunal MehraVideo Producer: Hera Khan“We returned from Varanasi as we lost our jobs due to the lockdown.. We came here on 12 May, but we haven’t been provided any facilities... we don’t even have water to drink and all the rooms and toilets are locked.”This is what a migrant worker housed at a quarantine centre in Bihar’s Madhubani had to say about the treatment meted out to him. There are around 50 more people living in this quarantine centre.After struggling for days, these stranded migrants reached Bihar, but, little did they know that they would be left without even basic facilities such as a fan, food or even bedding.While Some Sleep on Desks, Others Sleep on the FloorNoor Mohammad, a migrant worker, pointing to a desk and a bench in the school, said that this is what they get for sleeping. Some people were sleeping on the ground, and there is no bed sheet or mattress either. They were sleeping on plastic sheets and sacks they got from their houses.Don’t Even Have a FanAnother migrant labourer, Mohammad Mushtaq, complained, "There are 50 people living here, but only two rooms are open; there are only two fans for so many people, and there is nothing for the rest of the people who sleep in the verandah."Ziaul, who is also being quarantined, said that there is a lot of dirt and mosquitoes bite at night. “Forget corona, we can fall sick of mosquito bites and the filth,” he said.‘My Dirty Quarantine Centre in Udupi Cleaned After Raising Alarm’Bihar govt had promised to give Rs 1,000 each to migrant workers but many haven't received the money yet.When The Quint contacted the circle officer of the area, he said, “Whoever belongs to Mahpatia... we will call the village head and resolve the issue.”When we told him that people did not get any food, he got angry and said, come and see for yourself. He said, “Whether it is working or not, it does not make sense, we went yesterday and it was working.”When The Quint spoke to Madhubani DM, Dr Nilesh, about the quarantine centre, he said that many people are living outside Madhubani and migrants have come back in a larger number than expected.He promised to make arrangements for everyone and said that those facing trouble shall be shifted to another quarantine centre soon.Bengaluru Man Gives His Salon As Shelter To Northeast Migrants We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.