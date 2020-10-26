Bihar Elections 2020: Smart Voters vs Clever-by-Half Politicians

The 2020 Bihar Elections, is a simple confrontational poll where the smart voters face the clever by half politicians of the state.

In fact, more than politics, politicians in this eastern state seem to teach philosophy to their voters.

For instance, Sushant Singh Rajput's death case, which gained such significance that it was assumed to affect the upcoming elections. However, nobody talks about it now.

Secondly, the Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) has started making rhetorics against Nitish Kumar. It was known to everyone that the LJP is contesting elections as BJP's ‘B’ Team due to which Kumar is constantly questioning the stance of the BJP.