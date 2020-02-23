Ahmedabad Slum Residents Decry Eviction Order Ahead of Trump Visit

Ahead of US President Donald Trump’s visit to India, families living in Ahmedabad’s Motera basti have been asked by municipal authorities to vacate their homes.

According to the residents, including pregnant women, the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) served eviction notices to the slum dwellers, informing them that they need to “vacate the area immediately.”

About 45 families live in the slum cluster near the newly built Motera stadium where preparation to host the US President are in full swing.