11 Days Wasted: Mumbai’s Traffic Is Costing It Time & Money
Video Editor: Varun Sharma
Mumbai is one of the world’s most congested cities, according to 2019 TomTom Traffic Index. But this congestion is is quite a burden for Mumbaikers.
Mumbaikars waste 11 full days every year being stuck in traffic. This congestion also costs the city around 17% of its GDP.
Over 7 lakh people travel in Mumbai for work every day.
Due to the enormous amount of traffic on the streets, a person traveling from the northern part of the city to the central area incurs a loss of Rs 350 per day. That amounts to over Rs 10,000 per month.
The traffic woes spill on to other aspects of life as well. People residing in North Mumbai, despite being qualified, hesitate to work in South Mumbai. What eventually happens is that jobs miss out on qualified candidates, and candidates don’t get desired jobs.
Mumbai is also the fourth most polluted mega city in the world, according to a WHO 2018 report.
