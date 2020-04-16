Mumbai NGO Supplies Essentials to Women in Slums During Lockdown

First hit by COVID-19 and then the lockdown, Mumbai’s slums have been the most affected due to the coronavirus crisis. With no jobs, barely any food and supply of essential services severely impacted, the city has been dealing with a severe healthcare crisis.

At a time like this, Govandi-based NGO, Myna Mahila Foundation, has been prioritising women’s healthcare and employment. The NGO has been distributing sanitary napkins and ration to the women living in the slums. They have reached out to over 1,500 women in the last one month.