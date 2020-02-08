Mumbai BJP Awards Uber Driver Who Took Anti-CAA Protester to Cops
Mumbai BJP President Mangal Prabhat Lodha felicitated the Uber driver who took his passenger, a poet and anti CAA protester, to the police station on Wednesday, 5 February, reported ANI. The driver was awarded for being an ‘alert citizen’.
Speaking to ANI, the driver, who has been identified as Rohit Singh, said that he was “proud of what he did”.
“He was talking about Shaheen Bagh, protests and all, which is absolutely normal for me. But what triggered me was when he said, ‘Look, the country will burn anyway’. That’s when I got worried about it and I started recording his voice. I was about to drop him to Kurla. Initially, I thought that I should take him to his destination, but then I thought, maybe I should take him towards the police station because he was talking about doing something big like Shaheen Bagh in Mumbai as well.”Rohit Singh, Uber driver
He further added, “I have dropped over 3,000 people to their destination so far and this was the first time I took someone to the police station because I felt that he was going to harm our country.”
Rohit Singh also stated that he gave his statement to Uber and the cab aggregator suspended him temporarily, for about 48 to 72 hours, for the ongoing investigation. He claimed that he would be back online.
Here’s What Happened on 5 February
On the night of 5 February, a 23-year-old Jaipur-based poet, Bappadittya Sarkar, was taken to a police station in Mumbai by the Uber driver who heard Sarkar talking about anti-CAA protests on the phone.
Police then recorded the statement of Bappadittya Sarkar as well as the driver. They allegedly went through Sarkar’s WhatsApp account and contacts and questioned him about being a communist, among other things.
Police, Sarkar alleges, later told him not to carry a dafli or wear a red scarf.
“They told me, ‘Abhi mahaul kharab hai, kuch bhi ho sakta hai. (The situation is bad right now, anything can happen),” recounted Sarkar.
