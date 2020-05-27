Video Editor: Ashutosh BharadwajPM Narendra Modi kickstarted his second innings in May 2019. The following events unfolded within a few months:31 July 2019: Triple Talaq Bill passed in both the Houses5 August 2019: Article 370 abrogated in Jammu & Kashmir9 November 2019: SC verdict on Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid disputeBabri Masjid case may have been SC’s verdict but it was BJP’s promise being fulfilled. All these decisions have one thing in common – Muslims.Modi 2.0 Could Be Tougher – Quagmire of Bureaucracy Needs to EndModi 2.0 First Year: Increase in Muslims' ResistanceNo other political party seems to be battling the BJP. The Modi 2.0 government is critical of the Muslim community and it has been very much visible during the Delhi election campaign and later when the Muslims were targeted because of the Tablighi Jamaat incident. Muslims started being referred to as 'corona’.Fake news against Muslims have become a common norm and during the CAA protests, Faiz Ahmed Faiz's poems too were being targeted.“2019 election was fought based on Hindu-Muslim agenda and we were made to feel that if BJP does not come to power, then Hindus are at risk. That had BJP not come to power, Muslims would suppress all Hindus. Voting for Congress was compared to voting for Pakistan. Government’s agenda was clear as day when Amit Shah was appointed as the home minister.”Shahid Siddiqui, Former Rajya Sabha MPShah has been in form right from day one. Triple Talaq Bill and abrogation of Article 370 played a crucial role in all this and then questions were raised over the government's intentions after the abrogation of Article 370.“Centre’s special powers were used in the way it (abrogation) was implemented. This was not a reduction in special powers of the Kashmiris. We reduced our power. Our global image is being questioned. Our democracy is being questioned. After the total lockdown, we are unable to provide them 4G connections. Post Article 370, the fundamental rights and freedom have reduced.”Faizan Mustafa, Constitition Law specialistIn December 2019, protests were held against CAA across the country. Slogans of 'Kagaz Nahi Dikhayenge' were popular and CAA became a part of BJP's long political planning.Writer & associate professor of CSDS, Hilal Ahmed says that this activity of bringing Hindu-Muslim divide indicates an onset of a long political agenda and it seems as if CAA is a fixed law and creates differences between Hindus & Muslims. BJP will take advantage of that, torturing Muslims anywhere has been normalised, he adds.Under Modi 2.0, Indian Liberal Dream Of ‘Inclusive India’ Is DyingShaheen Bagh became the epicenter of the protests . BJP lost the Delhi elections and then the Hindu-Muslim riots took place in Delhi on 24 February 2020. Later, multiple people like Safoora Zargar, Meeran Haidar, Sharjeel Imam, Masrat Zahra were arrested under Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) amidst the coronavirus lockdown.On 23 April 2020, 101 former bureaucrats wrote an open letter to all state chief ministers, questioning the anti-Muslim take. Among those who wrote to the CMs were:KM ChandrasekharAS DuggalJulio RibeiroWajahat HabibullahNajeeb JungSY QuraishiWhy has BJP not reduced anti-Muslim agendas despite losing state elections?There has been no development in the country, the economy is in a terrible state but BJP has convinced the country's majority that they are safe from the Muslim community in the country.Modi 2.0, the first year, has been like a green zone for anti-Muslims. Communal harmony has gone down the political drain and those vocal about Hinduism get to lead the country. We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.