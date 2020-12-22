Modi At AMU: PM’s Address Significant for ‘Muslim Outreach’?
PM Modi calls AMU ‘mini India’: Is it just lip service or a significant political move?
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) at its centenary celebrations via video conferencing. He praised the university and its history of education and also talked about rights of Muslim women, triple talaq, politics and more.
But what has left many perplexed are a few big questions:
Was PM’s AMU address a political move? Was PM Modi’s address significant for ‘Muslim outreach’? Will it put an end to negative discussions against minorities?
The Quint's Editorial Director Sanjay Pugalia reads between the lines and analyses if there is a bigger political move behind PM Modi's address at AMU.
'AMU is Mini India'
Amid Hindu-Muslims, India-Pakistan, love Jihad, Gauraksha, and Islamic terrorism narratives in Uttar Pradesh, PM Modi addressed the university. He said:
“In 100 years, AMU shaped many lives. It’s like a mini India... Today, people who have been trained by AMU are in the best firms and institutions in India as well as hundreds of countries in the world. AMU alumni are cultural ambassadors of India.”
Is This PM's 'Muslim Outreach'?
Should it be expected that negative discourse against Muslims around BJP, Sangh or Hindutva elements will stop now? Perhaps it's too early to say this now.
The move has come just before Bengal elections. And his words are very shocking because AMU is a favourite target of ultra Hindutva forces.
He has gone ahead to make an outreach to Muslims through AMU.
Speaking on education and rights of Muslim girls, PM Modi said, “After the Swachh Bharat Mission built toilets in villages and toilets for school-going girls, school dropout rate among Muslim girls has fallen from 70 to nearly 30 percent.”
