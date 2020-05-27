Video Editor:Video Producer: Debayan Dutta, Hera KhanAs usual, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had complete control over the script in the first year of his second term. But the same year, a new character appeared without his permission– Coronavirus. Modi is known for taking his audacious and bigger risks, so he decided to deal with this in his own style.The Quint’s Editorial Director, Sanjay Pugalia decodes how despite some big failures, heavily criticized moves and risky decisions, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has managed to maintain his popularity and continues to be a ‘Khatron ke Khiladi’ (The one who plays with danger).While coronavirus outbreak was yet to massively hit the country, the prime minister imposed the worlds strictest lockdown. But before that he arranged a ‘Talli and Thaali’ show.The government gave Rs 2 lakh crore, but counted Rs 20 lakh crore. Many countries are fighting this battle but no one knows how to end it. Therefore, despite a massive exodus of migrant workers, no one can claim that Modi government has failed in controlling coronavirus.In fact, everyone believes that whatever Modi ji is doing, is right.You can call PM Modi a ‘Khatron ke Khiladi’, but how does the PM take such risky steps?In the last few years, he has taken many such steps which others leaders might just not be able to practically implement. How does he act beyond the scope of our imaginations?His most shocking move was monetisation, which turned out to be a futile exercise and critics felt that after this failure, Modi ji would think twice before venturing on such adventures again.Next, he implemented a complicated GST, which further hurt the economy. The opposition thought the public will give him a befitting reply in 2019 Lok Sabha elections, but it didn’t happen.Soon after he took oath as PM for a second term, everyone expected him to go easy, but he left everyone in a shock by revoking Article 370 in Kashmir and making it a union territory.He even detained and house arrested the opposition leaders. This could have had an serious repercussion on the international forum and Pakistan could have reacted with more hostility.While understanding BJP, here’s a theory. When out of power, the BJP is a communal party, but when in power it turns secular.But the second term showed us that their polarisation factory produced some bigger products like abolishment of Triple Talaq, and the amendment of the Citizenship Act.After a grand ‘Namaste Trump’ event, the US president returned to manage the corona outbreak in the United States. And after analysing PM Modi’s efforts to battle COVID-19, no once say India is doing less than any other countries in the world.But we will pay a heavy price for the impending economic crisis in the days to come. Despite the migrant crisis and millions left unemployed, PM Modi’s popularity is touted to rise.Watch the video to know the full analysis of the continuous rise in the popularity of Modi 2.0! We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.