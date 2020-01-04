Mixed Reality, Robots: Tech That Could Transform Our Lives in 2020

Imagine you want to watch an ongoing match at Feroz Shah Kotla stadium in the comfort of your home but you also want the stadium experience in your living room. In such a situation, you can count on mixed reality technology to come to your rescue. Watching the match on a virtual reality headset will be a simulation of the live experience. The VR headset will stream the match live and also project stats with the help of augmented reality.

These days, AI-powered chatbots can not only conduct a conversation via audio or text but can also be made more powerful through mixed reality.