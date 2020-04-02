Miles to Go: Migrants Walk Home Hungry & Barefoot During Lockdown

Barefoot, no food or water, no money and miles to go...

As India weathers a total lockdown to tackle the coronavirus, here’s a migrant family’s arduous journey from Punjab’s Rajpura to Bareilly in UP that continued for days, their bare feet their only means of transportation.

When we met him, Divendra who was a fruit seller in Rajpura, had been walking with a his family for days without any basic amenities. While resting under a tree, he said