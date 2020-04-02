Miles to Go: Migrants Walk Home Hungry & Barefoot During Lockdown
Video Editor: Vishal Kumar
Barefoot, no food or water, no money and miles to go...
As India weathers a total lockdown to tackle the coronavirus, here’s a migrant family’s arduous journey from Punjab’s Rajpura to Bareilly in UP that continued for days, their bare feet their only means of transportation.
When we met him, Divendra who was a fruit seller in Rajpura, had been walking with a his family for days without any basic amenities. While resting under a tree, he said
Loading...
“We continue walking even if we are hungry,” added Sunehra, a family member. With no access to food or transport, they had no other option but to continue walking.
The family includes several kids who have been forced to make this long and difficult journey. They are among hundreds of others who have been compelled to take similar risks after being stranded without work or transport during the pan-india coronavirus lockdown.
(With inputs from Yogesh Tyagi)
We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated.
(Make sure you don't miss fresh news updates from us. Click here to stay updated)