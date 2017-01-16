MGR: Three Letters That Stood for ‘Superstar’ and ‘Charisma’

However, in 1972, after Annadurai’s death, M Karunanidhi expelled MGR from the DMK. The superstar went on to found the Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (ADMK), later renamed the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK), the only potent rival to the DMK.

MGR stormed to power in 1977 and went on to serve as the state’s CM and the people’s Puratchi Thalaivar (revolutionary leader) till his death ten years later.