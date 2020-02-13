Meet the Top 10 Indian-Origin CEOs of Global Firms

Meet the Top 10 Indian-Origin CEOs of Global Firms

Set to take over as IBM’s next CEO, Arvind Krishna, an Indian-American business executive, will be joining a list of several other Indian-origin businessmen who hold top positions at big global firms.

Here’s a List of 9 Other Such CEOs

Satya Nadella – Microsoft

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella.
(Photo: Altered by The Quint)

The CEO of Microsoft was born in Hyderabad into a Telugu family, and did his schooling and bachelor’s in India before moving to the United States. He took charge of Microsoft in 2014, succeeding Steve Ballmer.

Sundar Pichai – Alphabet

Sundar Pichai, CEO, Google hosting the I/O keynote.
(Photo Courtesy: Google)

The CEO of Alphabet Inc and its subsidiary Google LLC was born in Madurai, Tamil Nadu and grew up in Chennai. He earned a degree in metallurgical engineering from IIT Kharagpur before moving to the States for further education.

Ajaypal Singh Banga – Mastercard

CEO of Mastercard, Ajay Banga.
(Photo: YouTube Screengrab)

The current CEO of Mastercard, Ajaypal Singh Banga, was born in Pune, Maharashtra to an army family originally hailing from Punjab’s Jalandhar. Throughout his childhood, he lived in several cities across the nation including Secunderabad, Jalandhar, Delhi and more.

Shantanu Narayen – Adobe Inc

Shantanu Narayen.
(Photo: Adobe)

The CEO of Adobe Inc was born and brought up in Hyderabad, Telangana. He did his schooling from Hyderabad Public School, and completed a bachelor’s degree in engineering from University College of Engineering, Osmania University. He even represented India in sailing at an Asian Regatta.

Ivan Menezes – Diageo

Ivan Menezes, CEO of Diageo
(Photo: Diageo)

The CEO of Diageo was born in Pune to the then chairman of the Railway board Manuel Menezes. He completed his education from St Stephens College, Delhi, and IIM, Ahmedabad.

Laxman Narasimhan – Reckitt Benckiser

Laxman Narasimhan.
(Photo: Facebook/ Laxman Narasimhan)

The CEO of Reckitt Benckiser hails from Pune, he did his schooling from Savitribai Phule Pune University. He worked for McKinsey for 19 years before becoming their director and location manager for the New Delhi office.

Rajeev Suri – Nokia

Rajeev Suri.
(Photo: AP)

The CEO of Nokia was born in New Delhi and has a Bachelor’s of Engineering degree from the Manipal Institute of Technology.

Dinesh C Paliwal – Harman International Industries

Dinesh C Paliwal
(Photo: Harman)

The CEO of Harman International Industries was born in Agra to Ram Chandra Paliwal, a known social leader who worked with Mahatma Gandhi. He did his Bachelor’s in Engineering from the then Roorkee University. Despite leaving India in 1981, he still makes frequent visits.

Vasant Narasimhan – Novartis

Vasant Narasimhan
(Photo: YouTube Screengrab)

The CEO of Novartis although wasn’t born in India but his parents originate from Tamil Nadu.

