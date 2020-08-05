Meet the 82-Year-Old Fasting Since 1992 to See Ayodhya Ram Mandir

Urmila Chaturvedi, an 82-year-old resident of Jabalpur in Madhya Pradesh has been fasting for the last 28 years, for one reason – to see a Ram Mandir built in Ayodhya.

She began a long and difficult fast in 1992 after the Babri Masjid demolition in Ayodhya. After years of austerity, her dream is set to be realised.