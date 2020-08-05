Meet the 82-Year-Old Fasting Since 1992 to See Ayodhya Ram Mandir
“Haven’t had a proper meal since the Babri Masjid demolition,” says the 82-year-old.
Video Editor: Rahul Sanpui
Video Producer: Pratyusha Roychowdhary
Urmila Chaturvedi, an 82-year-old resident of Jabalpur in Madhya Pradesh has been fasting for the last 28 years, for one reason – to see a Ram Mandir built in Ayodhya.
She began a long and difficult fast in 1992 after the Babri Masjid demolition in Ayodhya. After years of austerity, her dream is set to be realised.
“I did not have a proper meal since the Babri Masjid demolition on 6 December 1992. I have only consumed fruits since then. I struggled for so many years. Now, I want to go to Ayodhya to break the fast.”Urmila Chaturvedi, Resident of Jabalpur, MP
Even though, her family has been supportive of her so far, they now want her to regularise her meals. Her daughter-in-law says that she has always been very energetic, however, lately, her body has grown weak.
“It has been 17-18 years that I came here. I have seen her only during this period. Earlier, she was completely self-dependent. She only consumed fruits and similar edibles. She was so full of energy. She never accepted any assistance from anyone for her daily chores. But, over the past three to four years, her body has grown weak.”Rekha Chaturvedi, daughter-in-law of Urmila Chaturvedi
Urmila Chaturvedi says she has only one wish and that is to take a holy dip in the Ganges (Sarayu river) and spend the rest of her life in Ayodhya.
Liked this story? We'll send you more. Subscribe to The Quint's newsletter and get selected stories delivered to your inbox every day. Click to get started.
The Quint is available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, click to join.
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.