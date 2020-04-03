Meet Heroes Who Made Sacrifices to Serve in the Time of COVID-19
While we have seen many help migrant workers on the road, there are a few who have gone a step further to serve others during the lockdown triggered by coronavirus outbreak.
Meet these heroes who made bolder decision to selflessly help and contribute in providing relief during this difficult time.
While some children broke open their piggy banks to donate their savings, an 87-year-old woman donated the entire sum of Rs 5 lakh that she saved for her Haj pilgrimage to Mecca, and a 23-year-old Kerala doctor cancelled her wedding to continue serving the patients in the isolation ward of a hospital.
Meanwhile, an Andhra Pradesh cop skipped his mother’s funeral as he chose to continue with his duty to enforce the coronavirus lockdown to honour his mother. He attended her last rites via a conference call.
Few are committed to serving others and fewer still have the strength to make such sacrifices for the greater good. We need more such heroes who can make it easier to live through the difficult times.
