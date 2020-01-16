Meet Friendly Robot ‘Walker’ Who Can Talk, Paint & Do Yoga
Video Editor: Sandeep Suman
Video Producer: Nayonika Chatterjee
Meet Walker – the friendly robot – he can talk to you, do yoga, paint, bring you snacks and even open beverage bottles!
Walker has been developed by a Chinese company Robosen Robotics, and was exhibited at the latest consumer electronics show held in Las Vegas in US.
Su Guoxing, who is the co-founder of Robosen Robotics said,
“5G technology has presented many companies with the tools that require the advancement of the abilities of the robots. Besides talking, other features include better eye coordination, ears, and brains. The low latency and high bandwidth of 5G can improve robots on two major applications. One is in the mouth and the ears, the other is in the eyes. There’s a lot of computing behind these applications. So now, with 5G, robots can listen better, talk better, read better and make better responses, which is a very big breakthrough.”
