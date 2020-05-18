Video Editor: Deepthi RamdasEver seen a baby chef getting his hands dirty in the kitchen, baking a cake or even making a pizza from scratch?Donning a red chef hat and a little red apron, one-year-old, 'Chef Kobe' is making netizens go 'awww'.Good food and recipes aside, Chef Kobe is winning hearts with the extra ingredient in his kitchen diaries – a giant dollop of cuteness.The toddler has his own Instagram account that has thousands of followers. And his adorable cooking videos earn millions of views.While the world is grappling with the coronavirus gloom, internet's new celebrity chef is the cuteness quotient we all need! We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.