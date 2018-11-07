The Poorest Suffered the Most From Demonetisation: Meera Sanyal

On 8 November 2016, millions queued up outside banks and ATMs across the country. People were desperate to draw out cash as the Central Government had, in a single stroke, banned all 500 and 1,000 rupee notes in circulation. While the chaos that the country was immediately plunged into was extensively documented , two years since, have Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) managed to shake off the after-effects of demonetisation?

Banker Meera Sanyal explores these after-effects on the Indian economy in her upcoming book ‘The Big Reverse: How Demonetization Knocked India Out’.