Do the Voters of this Forgotten Village in Punjab Matter for the Netas?

In Masol, a tiny village in Shivalik hills and surrounded by seasonal rivers, all that one hears about is the dissatisfaction with the Punjab govt. It is just 8km away from state capital Chandigarh, but in terms of development it is at least 60 years behind the rest of Punjab.



Masol is a village of only 300 people from the Banzara community. It has a school till class 5th, no dispensary, erratic electricity supply, unemployment and connectivity issue, as there’s no facility of public transport to attend schools or go to towns nearby.

The land owned by villagers was purchased by wealthy people for pennies to construct their farm houses. Majority of villagers are daily wagers who work either in these farm houses or go to Chandigarh for manual work.