'Hope We Inspire Others': Why 2 Acid Attack Survivors Filed FIRs After 20 Years

"I was 14 years old when he threw acid at me. That was the first time I heard the word tezaab. Now that I've filed an FIR after 20 years, people say that I have scripted history," said Rukaiya Khatoon, 35, sitting on the stairs of her house in Uttar Pradesh's Agra.

On a balmy winter afternoon, Rukaiya fixed lunch for her son Umar, 7, after he returned from school. A while later, she left for work. Rukaiya is a baker at Agra's Sheroes Cafe, which employs acid attack survivors.

Attacked in 2002, allegedly by her sister's brother-in-law, Rukaiya filed an FIR against him in January 2023, over two decades after the incident.