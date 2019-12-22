London, NYC, Berlin: Protesters Across the World Reject CAA & NRC
Video Editor: Sandeep Suman
As India grapples with massive protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and the National Register of Citizens, people across the world have come out in a show of unity, to reject the implementation of the contentious Act.
The protests were centred on concerns about how the content and spirit of CAA threatens the very essence of India’s social and secular fabric.
Protesters said that the combination of CAA and NRC violates the principles of equality and secularism that the Indian Constitution enshrines.
New York
While, students at New York university shouted ‘Halla Bol’, others stood in solidarity with protesters back home in India humming ‘Hum Honge Kamyaab’.
“I am Muslim and my husband is not. He is Hindu, which means my children are both. So, it’s fairly important for us to be here. I have always believed that my children gain from the two great cultures rather than losing something... I want them to know that every Indian is equal and there’s no difference between their mother and father’s religion.”Protester, New York
London
Hundreds of students and other groups gathered around the statue of Mahatma Gandhi at Parliament Square in London on Saturday to protest against CAA and NRC.
The peaceful protest, called with a message to "Defend the Indian Constitution", brought together a number of UK-based South Asian organisations who chanted slogans of 'Azadi' and waved the Indian Tricolour and placards calling for a withdrawal of CAA and NRC.
Chicago and Boston
Indian-Americans and Indian students held peaceful protests against the Act in the US cities of Chicago and Boston, saying this is a step towards ‘rupturing India's social fabric.’
About 150 people marched to the Indian consulate from the Tribune Tower in Chicago.
The Hague, Netherlands
Braving the harsh cold, demonstrators assembled at The Hague in a large group to oppose the Citizenship Act.
Barcelona
People in Barcelona also took to streets to show solidarity with those protesting against CAA in India.
Apart from these cities, protesters from Massachusetts, New York, and Berlin also came out in protest against the controversial Act.
In Geneva, protesters read aloud a part of the constitution to reject CAA and NRC.