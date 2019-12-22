London, NYC, Berlin: Protesters Across the World Reject CAA & NRC

As India grapples with massive protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and the National Register of Citizens, people across the world have come out in a show of unity, to reject the implementation of the contentious Act.

The protests were centred on concerns about how the content and spirit of CAA threatens the very essence of India’s social and secular fabric.

Protesters said that the combination of CAA and NRC violates the principles of equality and secularism that the Indian Constitution enshrines.