Sepoy Ganesh Hansda and Sepoy Kundan Kumar Ojha were the two jawans from Jharkhand who were among the 20 soldiers killed at Ladakh's Galwan Valley during a standoff between India and China.

"Last we spoke to him three weeks ago. He had said that he is fine and even if he is not able to call, we shouldn't worry."

That's what a sepoy who sacrificed his life at the LAC said to his brother the last time he spoke to his family.

Sepoy Ganesh Hansda

Ganesh was just 21 years old and had joined the army in 2018. His brother says he last spoke to him three weeks ago.

"Despite our dilapidated house we struggled to place him in the position where he was. After he got martyred we have lost hope. I request the government to give us a job so that his sacrifice is honoured. There should be a proof of his martyrdom. He should be honoured as a martyr."
Dinesh Hansda, Brother of Ganesh Hansda

Sepoy Kundan Kumar Ojha

Kundan, a native of Sahebganj in Jharkhand, joined the army in 2011. Kundan who was just 26 years old got married in 2017 and has a 17-day-old daughter.

He is survived by wife Neha, mother Bhavani Devi and father Ravi Shankar Ojha. He also has two brothers and a sister in the family.