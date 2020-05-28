Video Editor: Rahul SanpuiMeghalaya and other north-eastern states faced the aftermath of Cyclone Amphan in the form of incessant rains, which led to floods and landslides in Assam, Meghalaya and Arunachal Pradesh, with Meghalaya's Jaintia Hills being the worst-hit.The landslides, coupled with floods have caused severe damage to public and private property, including crops and livestock, but no loss of life has been reported so far. Despite landslides and floods being common in the region during this season, the nationwide lockdown has made it difficult for the states to get resources for relief.Amid COVID-19 Crisis, Assam Floods Leave Over 9,000 Displaced We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.