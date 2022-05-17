Lalitpur Rape Case: Family Demands Justice After SHO Rapes 13-Year-Old

A relative told The Quint that the men who gang-raped her had even beaten her up back in November 2021. The accused also attacked her family. “The SHO did not register a complaint even at that time,” survivor’s cousin brother said.

The matter came to light when the survivor was handed over to an NGO, ChildLine, where she narrated the incident to a counsellor.

According to the police, six accused, including SHO and another person, have been arrested. The investigation is being headed by the deputy inspector general (DIG).