‘CAA Unconstitutional, Islamophobic’: Kolkata Christian Leader

After very long, leaders of Kolkata’s Christian community have taken to the streets. Multiple demonstrations have been planned and executed by the community’s leaders against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA), with most of them deeming it “unconstitutional”.

The Quint caught up with one of the most prominent Christian leaders of the city Reverend Sunil M Caleb, the principal of Bishop’s College, Kolkata. Reverend discussed how the CAA discriminates against only one community, the pervasive nature of Islamophobia across India and so on and so forth.