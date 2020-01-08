Assaulted By Someone I Knew For My CAA Posts: Filmmaker Ronny Sen

“This guy started calling me out on Facebook many years back when there was a trend where people started calling other people anti-national and deshdrohi and all of that.”, said Sen speaking to The Quint at his Kolkata home.

I had blocked him, but I don’t know how, he was still seeing my posts. Suddenly on the night of 28 December, he called me and started abusing me”, he said.

Sen categorically told the man that he did not want to engage with him and that he should mind his own business. He, however, kept insisting that Sen should stop posting about the NRC.

Subsequently, the man seemed to calm down and asked Sen to meet him in the locality to sort things out. Sen obliged and reached the meeting spot with a couple of friends on the night of 30 December.