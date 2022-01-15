Kin Allege Role of Police in Muslim Deaths during Anti-CAA Protests in Meerut

“They should be made to suffer, just like us,” says an angered Shah Jahan, speaking about the death of her husband, Zaheer, during the anti-CAA protests in 2019.

The protests, which rocked the nation in December 2019, turned violent in many cities, including Uttar Pradesh’s Meerut where six Muslims died during the clashes with the policemen.

The family members allege the policemen killed the men and complain that no FIR has been filed against them, even after two years.