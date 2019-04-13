Jallianwala Bagh Survivor’s Poem, Once Banned, Sees New Light

Celebrated Punjabi poet and Sahitya Akademi winner Nanak Suri wrote Khooni Vaisakhi, a ballad recounting the Jallianwala Bagh massacre, in Punjabi. The book was promptly banned by the British empire when it was first published in 1920, only to be rediscovered years later in 1980.

On 13 April 2019, a hundred years after the bloody incident that killed thousands, Nanak’s grandson, Indian diplomat Navdeep Singh Suri, released the ballad’s English translation.