With No Internet, Kashmir Journalist Forced to Work as Labourer

Ever since the suspension of internet services in Kashmir, photojournalist Muneeb-Ul-Islam has been forced to work as a daily-wage labourer.

“I’ve been working as a photographer forthe past 10 years from South Kashmir. Since the conditions worsened after 5 August (abrogation of Article 370), the financial condition at home kept getting worse. I didn’t have any money. There were several expenses at home, so I took this route and for a few days I worked as a labourer,” Muneeb said.