Kanpur Shoot-out: Vikas Dubey Joins UP Police’s Most Wanted List
Kanpur Encounter: Vikas Dubey wanted for killing 8 policemen. Here are 19 others on UP Police’s most wanted list.
A bounty of Rs 2.5 lakh has been announced on Uttar Pradesh’s most wanted gangster Vikas Dubey after he and his goons reportedly killed eight policemen in a shoot-out in Kanpur. The criminal has been on the run ever since.
Eight policemen, including a DSP, were killed in a shoot-out on Friday, 3 July. The police team had gone in search of Dubey, when he and his operatives fired indiscriminately on the police party.
Many more notorious criminals like him have been absconding for decades in UP. Here are 19 other criminals on UP Police's most wanted list:
- Harish: Bounty of Rs 2,00,000. Terrorised West UP. Charges of murder, extortion among others against him.
- Ata-ur-Rehman AKA Sikandar: Bounty of Rs 2,00,000. Accused of killing BJP MLA Krishnanand Rai in 2005.
- Monu Gurjar: Bounty of Rs 50,000. Involved in cases of loot, robbery, abduction, and murder.
- Gauri Yadav AKA Udaybhan Yadav: Bounty of Rs 1,00,000.
- Shahbuddin: Bounty of Rs 2,00,000. Reportedly close to MLA Mukhtar Ansari. Wanted for 15 years.
- Sunil Yadav: Bounty of Rs 50,000. Accused of killing deputy jailor of Varanasi Anil Tyagi.
- Vinod Kumar: Bounty of Rs 50,000.
- Salim AKA Mukhtar Sheikh: Bounty of Rs 50,000.
- Sanjeeb Nal: Bounty of Rs 50,000.
- Sudhir AKA Mahkar Singh: Bounty of Rs 50,000.
- Ramnaresh Thakur: Bounty of Rs 50,000.
- Vishwas Nepali: Bounty of Rs 50,000.
- Azeem Ahmed: Bounty of Rs 50,000.
- Manish Singh: Bounty of Rs 50,000.
- Bahar AKA Baharuddin: Bounty of Rs 50,000.
- Pintu AKA Rudresh Upadhyay: Bounty of Rs 50,000.
- Aftab Alam: Bounty of Rs 50,000.
- Shiva Bind AKA Shivshankar Bind: Bounty of Rs 50,000.
- Saud Ahmed Siddiqui: Bounty of Rs 50,000.
