Scindia Joins BJP: What’s Next in MP? Explained in Five Points

A day after quitting the Congress, Jyotiraditya Scindia joined the BJP on Wednesday, 11 March, in the presence of its President JP Nadda and slammed his former party for "denying reality" and "not acknowledging" new thoughts and new leadership.

Scindia, who was also named its Rajya Sabha candidate from Madhya Pradesh by the BJP, hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his "competence and complete dedication" to serving India and asserted that the country's future is fully secure in his hands.

He vented his anguish with the national leadership of the Congress, where he started his electoral career in 2002 and occupied key positions, and also the party-run Madhya Pradesh government, saying the dream when it was formed in 2018 now lay "shattered" with farmers and the youth living in distress, and corruption being rampant.