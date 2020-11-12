Don’t Believe in Dy CM’s Post: Scindia to The Quint After Bypolls

As the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won the lion’s share of seats in the Madhya Pradesh bypolls, necessitated by 25 rebel Congress MLAs switching sides earlier this year following Jyotiraditya Scindia’s exit, the leader seems to have strengthened his base within the party by securing a majority for the Shivraj Singh Chouhan-led government in the House.

The switch by Scindia and his loyalists had brought the downfall of the Kamal Nath-led Congress government in the state.

In a conversation with The Quint’s Editorial Director Sanjay Pugalia, Scindia said that he is not here to play politics and doesn’t believe in the deputy chief minister’s post as a government must be run by one person.