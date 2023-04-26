In Jodhpur, Houses of Pakistani Refugees, Built on Govt Land, Demolished

On 24 April, at least 70 houses of refugees from Pakistan in Jodhpur's Chokha village were razed by the Jodhpur Development Authority (JDA).

The refugees lived here in these houses, made on government land, for seven-eight years. The plots on the 400 Bigha land were illegally sold to these Pakistani refugees, mostly Hindus.

The refugees protested the demolition carried out by the team of JDA, the district administration, and the local police. Still, they couldn't provide any legal documents for the ownership of their plots.