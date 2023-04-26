In Jodhpur, Houses of Pakistani Refugees, Built on Govt Land, Demolished

Video input: Shiv Kumar Singh
Video Editor: Mohd. Irshad Alam
Video Producer: Maaz Hasan
On 24 April, at least 70 houses of refugees from Pakistan in Jodhpur's Chokha village were razed by the Jodhpur Development Authority (JDA).
The refugees lived here in these houses, made on government land, for seven-eight years. The plots on the 400 Bigha land were illegally sold to these Pakistani refugees, mostly Hindus.
The refugees protested the demolition carried out by the team of JDA, the district administration, and the local police. Still, they couldn't provide any legal documents for the ownership of their plots.
Most of these refugees living in this settlement are staying in the country on long-term visas for about seven-eight years. In their quest to find shelter, they were duped by the thugs into buying a plot on a piece of government land.
The JDA carried out the eviction and demolition as the Rajasthan Government is planning a development project on the land. The lack of clarity over their relocation and re-settlement has made these refugees homeless again.
