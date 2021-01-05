Jharkhand CM Soren’s Convoy Attacked in Ranchi, Dozens Arrested
The attack took place amid protests over the incident where a naked, headless body of a woman was found near Ranchi.
Video Editor: Abhishek Sharma
Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren's convoy was reportedly attacked by a group of people at Kishoreganj Chowk in Ranchi on 4 January.
Some people also vandalised police barricades.
A group of people holding placards and banners were demanding safety and security of women, after recent incidents of crime against women shook the state.
Protests were being held a day after a naked and headless body of a woman was recovered from Ormanjhi in Ranchi on 3 January. Jharkhand Police suspect rape and murder.
The police managed to control the situation and the chief minister escaped unhurt after the convoy was diverted to an alternate route.
The police reportedly arrested several people and has promised action against those found guilty.
“This was an attempt to disrupt the law-and-order situation. We will take action against whoever is involved in the incident. At least one police personnel has been injured. At least 2 dozen people have been arrested.”Surendra Kumar Jha, SSP, Ranchi
Meanwhile, Soren's ally RJD has blamed BJP for the attack.
Tejashwi Yadav-led RJD condemned the attack and called the saffron party 'GundaPartyBJP'. He also alleged that the attack was planned.
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.