How Can India Fight China’s Cyber Attack? Jayadeva Ranade Explains

The Government of India has banned 59 Chinese apps including TikTok, calling them "prejudicial to sovereignty and integrity of India, defence of India, the security of the state and public order". In an interview to The Quint, Security Expert and President of Centre for China Analysis & Strategy, Jayadeva Ranade explains that cyber attack is part of China's strategy in the event of a war, and that the country executes it in three phases.
Phase 1
Phase 1 of China's cyber attack involves destroying command and control systems in the military and interrupting the network connecting the military to the government.
Phase 2
Phase 2 of China's cyber attack involves destroying civil networks, such as electricity, railways, hospitals, etc.
Phase 3
Phase 3 of China's cyber attack involves destroying the rest of the networks, such as targeting financial institutions. Ranade says that China has not spared anyone in this matter and is also cyber spying against America.
'Have to Snatch the Kill Switch From China'
"India is prepared to deal with cyber attacks, although we have delayed it. Unless we make computers or cyber hardware ourselves, this threat will remain. As long as we keep buying routers, chips, etc from China, we will keep giving them the kill switch. As long as we allow Chinese companies like Huawei and ZTE to enter into our critical communication system, there will be a threat of cyber attack," said Ranade.
“We may be buying a phone from any company, but companies like ZTE and Huawei are controlling 60-70% of the workroom operations. The result is that China can hear us, see us, and destroy the network.”Jayadeva Ranade, President of Centre for China Analysis & Strategy
Ranade is of the opinion that these companies should not be included in the 5G network. If China is no longer a friend country, then they should not be allowed to participate in the 5G auction. Along with that, India should become self-sufficient in the field of telecommunications.
