War of Words Between Jaya Bachchan and Jagdeep Dhankhar over 'Tone'

On 29 July, altercations began when Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh Narayan Singh referred to Jaya Bachchan by her husband's name. The actor-politician was offended by this and strongly objected to "being identified with her husband's name." She firmly stated, "Sir, only Jaya Bachchan would have sufficed," in her objection.

Then again, on 3 August, Jaya Bachchan introduced herself with a laugh, saying, “Sir, main Jaya Amitabh Bachchan apse puchti hun... (Sir, I Jaya Amitabh Bachchan would like to ask you),” sending the entire House, including Dhankhar, into a burst of laughter.

Now back to 9 August— a backdrop of what led to the clash of words between Jaya Bachchan and Jagdeep Dhankhar.

A heated exchange was ongoing in the House with the Chairman over BJP MP Ghanshyam Tiwari's remarks against Leader of the Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge. Congress MPs were demanding an apology from Tiwari for his remarks made on 1 August.

Rajya Sabha Chairman Dhankhar insisted that the BJP member had actually praised Mr. Kharge in Sanskrit, adding that "people don't apologize when they praise." Ghanshyam Tiwari had commented on Kharge's family, using the word "parivarvaad".