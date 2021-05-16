Amid a Raging COVID Pandemic, Leaders Are Spreading ‘Hate Virus’

According to government figures, more than 2.5 lakh people have died in the country due to coronavirus till Wednesday, 12 May. In the period of 12 days, between 1 May and 12 May, there have been more than two deaths every minute. The supply of oxygen may be slow but hatred is being spread speedily.

On 4 May, BJP MP Tejasvi Surya and three BJP MLAs stormed into BBMP’s COVID War Room and read aloud a list of names. These names were of Muslim employees and officers working in the war room. Surya accused them of committing a bed allotment scam. However, no supporting evidence was found.

Later, Surya apologised for his behaviour. But does his so-called "innocent" apology do any good? What about the heinous crime of disturbing the control room? Who will take accountability of patients who suffered the delay in getting beds due to this disturbance?

The numbers of these employees were leaked on social media, which resulted in them receiving threats. Why does the government not punish Surya for this act? Is he entitled immunity because of his position?