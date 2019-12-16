Jamia Protest: Cops Made Us Feel Like Terrorists, Says Law Student
A fourth year Law Student from Jamia Millia Islamia University, Safiyat, quickly took to Instagram to seek help on the evening of 15 December – a day that shook the National Capital with massive outrage over the Citizenship (Amendment) Act 2019.
While she and other students were caught inside the pitch-dark reading hall of the varsity, she posted a video on Instagram saying:
“Please help, guys, we are in danger in Jamia. Yeh log (police) reading hall mein ghus kar sheeshe tod kar tear gas chhod rahe hai. Hum log light off kar ke chhupe hue hai yaha par (Police has entered the reading hall. They are shelling tear gas. We have switched off the light to hide ourselves).”
Safiyat narrates the trauma that she went through to The Quint while she was stuck inside the Jamia University. Now safe, Safiyat plans to go back home to Bareilly as she doesn’t feel secure in the University campus anymore.
Watch the video to hear her story.
