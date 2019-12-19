Cops Broke His Specs Asking Him to Look Down: Jamia Protester
Across the country, as protests against the contentious Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA), NRC and police violence on students escalate, an all-women group in Jamia held up placards and shouted slogans and expressed dissent.
The Quint spoke to women who narrated how their kids and siblings were assaulted by the police on the evening of 15 December.
“There were 15 people including two girls whose mobile phones were broken (by police). My brother was looking at them in the eye while talking because of which they broke his glasses asking him to look down. We always thought that police was for our protection.”Rafia Fatima, Sister of Jamia student
A distressed mother of a girl studying in the university recalled, “My daughter was in the library and when I called up she said that she was safe. But suddenly the police came and began vandalising, beating everyone and hurling teargas shells. Girls began fleeing. Not just girls, they destroyed books also. What grudge did they have?”
'We're Here as Citizens of India'
Another protester Rafia Fatima who is the sister of a Jamia student said:
‘We Don’t Need CAA,’ Says Medha Patkar
Social activist Medha Patkar also joined the protest. Praising the students for their resilience and courage, Patkar promised to stand with them always.
“Till the time you people are standing here we will be there with you, and we will not stay quiet, I assure. We don’t need this citizenship amendment law. We abide by the (earlier) restrictions under the citizenship law. What damage did it do that this new amendment was needed? The only intention was to drive Muslims out.”Medha Patkar, Social activist
