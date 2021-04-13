Jallianwala Bagh Massacre: How Dyer ‘Avenged’ Hindu-Muslim Unity

Marching towards Irving's residence, the crowd stopped near an overbridge at the sight of British troops. The troops soon opened fire, killing many. But that couldn't stop the protests.

Around noon, another angry crowd arrived and when they saw the bodies of their brothers and sisters, they turned violent. They threw stones at buildings, they set a bank on fire. They were angry.

When the situation went out of control, Brigadier-General Reginald Dyer was called in from Lahore to take charge of Amritsar. He immediately ordered for an aircraft to hover over Amritsar.