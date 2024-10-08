Abdullahs Help INDIA Win J&K, But Has the BJP Really Lost? What The Results Mean

An election after a decade and the INDIA alliance comprising of the J&K National Conference (NC), Congress and CPI-M has won Jammu and Kashmir elections with a with a clear majority.

So, how does one look at this figure? Is it necessarily a pro INDIA mandete? Is it really a 'defeat' for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)?

First, a quick look at 4 major factors that went against the party on the ground:

(1) Comeback of the biggest regional player

The NC's comeback is massive from 15 seats in 2014 to 40 this time, but equally massive is the fall of Mehbooba Mufti's People's Democratic Party (PDP) from 28 seats in 2014 to single digits this time. The Congress' tally has fallen from 17 in 2014 to about 10 seats. Even Ghulam Nabi Azad made no impact.

(2) Anger over Abrogation of Article 370 and statehood

Contrary to what the media and the BJP would like you to believe, this was one of the biggest issues for the people, specifically in the Kashmir region. The BJP , as the results show, has once again failed to make any mark in Kashmir.