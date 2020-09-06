‘Last 2 Years Were A Man-Made Disaster’: Chidambaram on GDP Drop

India saw the worst GDP drop in history.

India's GDP contraction worst among G20 nations.

Economy faced the worst quarterly slump.

These are some facts related to India's GDP that plunged by 23.9% in the first quarter of FY 2020-21.

While the government claims GDP drop is a result of 'an act of God', former finance minister P Chidambaram busts the myth’ in an exclusive conversation with The Quint.