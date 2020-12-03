‘No Farmers, No Food’: Support for Farmers Grows Across the World

'No farmers, no food, no future' - said a protester who marched in support of the ongoing massive farmers protests at the Delhi border.

The protests against the Narendra Modi government's new farm laws have now received the support of a number of people abroad.

Huge numbers of protesters from Canada, Australia and the United States expressed their solidarity with the farmers and criticised the Modi government’s handling of the protests.

Protesters, including many Sikhs, rallied in New York, Toronto and Vancouver.

Columbia also saw protests supporting Indian farmers, some of them holding placards that said 'No Farmers, No Food'.

Posters extending support to farmers were even seen during the recent India-Australia ODIs at Sydney and Canberra stadiums.

As the protests continue, and more support pour in, will Modi government agree to farmers' demands?