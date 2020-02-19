Indians Emigrating Due To Non-Transparent Tax System: Montek Singh
Video Editor: Mohd Irshad Alam
Former Deputy Chairperson of the Planning Commission of India Montek Singh Ahluwalia, in an exclusive interview with The Quint’s Editorial Director Sanjay Pugalia, spoke about India’s tax system and drew a connection between the current taxation system and citizens choosing to emigrate.
When asked whether the youth of India should stay in the country or move abroad for a better future, Ahluwalia said that Indians are emigrating because of a non-transparent tax system. He added that it is not the state of the economy which is the stimulus here, because the economy has good prospects in the future.
He also said that the government should give its citizens the freedom to go abroad and simultaneously make sure that conditions at home are favourable for citizens to stay back.