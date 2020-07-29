36 Rafales, Great! But To Face Pakistan & China, India Needs More 

Finally, Yeh Jo India Hai Na… it's getting the Rafale, a 4.5 generation fighter jet.

Dassault Rafale is Indian Air Force's most advanced fighter jet with:

Most Advanced AESA Radar System

Anti-Detection System, Spectra

BVR Meteor Air-To-Air Missiles

Air-To-Ground Scalp Cruise Missiles

It’s great for air-to-air combat, ground support, deep strikes, anti-ship and nuclear deterrence missions. The Rafale is that fully state-of-the-art medium multi-role combat aircraft that India has needed for years.

And literally, it has taken many many years. India’s hunt for a 4.5 generation Multi-Role Combat fighter started in 2004. It was to be acquired by 2011. Instead it took 16 years. Even now, it’s just 5 aircraft. India’s first full-strength, fully equipped, fully operational Rafale squadron of 18 aircraft will only be ready in March 2021, and the second squadron, only by April 2022.