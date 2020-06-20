Video Editor: Varun Sharma"China has waged a war against India, but the government is not telling us how much damage has been done and what is the government going to do on this issue? The government hasn’t taken any concrete steps", said Geostrategist Brahma Chellaney, in an exclusive conversation with The Quint's Sanjay Pugalia.Chellaney explained how China could have planned the aggression months ago, analysed the possibility of India coming under a siege if China captures northern Ladakh, and provided suggestions on how India should deal with the issue.Maintaining that only power is not sufficient, Chellaney added that India needs ‘Political Will’ to resolve the issue.‘China Planned it Months Ago’Chellaney argued that China must have planned the action in Ladakh months ago.According to him, while the Indian Army conducts multiple activities in Ladakh every year between March-April, an nationwide outbreak of coronavirus this year had hampered all efforts in this direction.However, China, continued to conduct exercises in this area since January. Chellaney warned that China poses as a big challenge for India, because the point in LAC where the dispute became violent is a strategically important area.“If the Chinese army does not withdraw then our security will be affected. India will come under siege if China captures Northern Ladakh.”Brahma Chellaney, GeostrategistChellaney urged that the government should reveal facts about china's aggression.The Fault in India’s Many PoliciesChellaney said that while each successive government in India had formulated and practiced its own distinct foreign policy, China has had a long-term foreign policy. In China, foreign policies don’t not change with the changing Chinese governments.Chellaney said that even the Modi government did not learn from the mistakes of the previous governments.“PM Modi’s ‘Wuhan Spirit’ cost India dearly just like Nehru’s ‘Hindi Chini Bhai Bhai’ call did.”Brahma Chellaney, Geostrategist We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.