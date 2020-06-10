Amid the ongoing face-off between India and China along the LAC in Ladakh, Jayadeva Ranade, President, Centre for China Analysis and Strategy, spoke to The Quint's Editorial Director, Sanjay Pugalia, on the latest wave of tensions between the two countries.According to Ranade, the Chinese action is not like previous intrusions, and is pre-meditated instead of being impromptu. The top military body headed by Chinese President Xi Jinping might have cleared the action, he added.He also indicated that the neighbouring country might be testing how India reacts military and politically to such a situation.“From Ladakh to Naku La in Sikkim, there are some points where China has intruded either for the first time or intruded many years ago. The fact that this kind of activity is unusual and done at once at so many points, show that this intrusion is pre-meditated and planned,” he said.Pointing out the investments made by China in Pakistan and PoK, he said that it feels bothered about what happens in Jammu and Kashmir.On the reports of disengagement between the troops, he said, "There may be disengagement for a while, but, in my opinion, this chapter will remain open for some time."'Xi Jinping Wants to Prove His Power'Ranade went on to say that Chinese President Xi Jinping, while under pressure on several fronts, wants to show a swift victory for China.However, the conflict between India and China won't be a short or a swift one, but it will be protracted and certainly not local, he said.“Xi Jinping wants to show the world that despite anti-China sentiment, he is capable of achieving his goals and agendas at various places....To his own people, he wants to show that he came to India and gained victory even when it’s a local conflict. He wants to show it as a short and swift victory but it will not be. In fact, it will be protracted.”Jayadeva Ranade, President, Centre for China Analysis and StrategyFor both sides, it will be a protracted conflict, which will end in no victory for one side, he said.‘Reached Positive Consensus’: China After Border Talks With India We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.